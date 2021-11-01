Jackson County TDC officials want to bring in more sports tourism

MARIANNA, Fla, (WMBB) — Jackson County Tourism Development Council officials said their summer tourism season is really strong, but in the other months, it’s harder to bring in traffic without having the beaches.

They said sports tourism could be the key to filling in those dry seasons.

TDC officials are talking to a group based in Arizona called Huddle Up, which specializes in sports tourism strategic plans.

“Why not find a way to help our businesses, help the community in a way that helps us in tourism as well,” Tourism Development Council Executive Director Christy Andreasen said.

Huddle Up will help the TDC identify, grow, develop and service the community’s sports tourism efforts to ensure positive economic impact.

Their six-step process is highlighted by community engagement, sustainability, and execution. The team starts by assessing an area’s facilities.

“Tell us what we’re doing right, what we can improve on, maybe give us some ideas of things that we could maybe look into that we haven’t done that would fit into these different seasons,” Andreasen said.

Andreasen said they’ll look at all of the county’s indoor and outdoor facilities, then decide what will be priority projects.

It seems people are anxious about this type of program.

“I’ve recently had some conversations with a couple of community members that have expressed a desire to see more sports tourism in the area,” County Commissioner Paul Donofro said.