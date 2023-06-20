MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County Commissioners held a public hearing to discuss increasing the bed tax from four to five percent Tuesday.

Members of the Tourism Development Council are trying to raise the bed tax before July 1 otherwise the vote gets to be decided by the public.

Hotel bills in Jackson County could be going up.

“If you have a hotel that’s charging 100 dollars per night right now, four percent of that is an additional fee. So additional four dollars per night and we raise it to five percent, that will be an additional dollar on the existing fees,” said Director of the Jackson County Tourist Development Council Kelsi Williams.

The tax is paid by those who stay in short-term rentals such as motels, hotels, Airbnbs, and campgrounds.

During the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the Jackson County TDC received over $560,000 in revenue with the four percent bed tax.

If that were to increase to five percent, they would expect to receive an additional $140,000 of revenue.

Williams said she needs more money to bring in more visitors.

“I would really like to use the additional funds to be able to create some programs that will pour back into our community, one of which would be a training incentive program. That way they can be able to be great tourism ambassadors, be great stewards of our community, and really strengthen the workforce overall,” said Williams.

Williams said she got the idea from Clay County which raised its bed tax from three to five percent.

The last time Jackson County raised its bed tax was in 2004.

“When you start talking about raising taxes, I think overall that’s going to have some negative connotations. But I think the intention of why to raise taxes and how we’re going to use it offset some of those negatives,” said Williams.

Jackson County commissioners deferred Williams’ request Tuesday but will hold a public hearing to further discuss raising the bed tax.

On June 26 at 9 a.m., there will be another meeting that will officially determine whether the tax will increase.

If the commission wants to raise the rate, they must do it before July 1 when a state law goes into effect that will send the decision to the ballot.