JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by JCSO, Rodolfo Lopez, 17, was last seen at his cousin’s home in Marianna on Saturday, May 27 around 7 a.m.

Officials state that he may be headed to South Florida.

If you have any information about Rodolfo’s whereabouts, JCSO asks that you call their office at (850) 482-9624.