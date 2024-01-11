JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Superintendent Steve R. Benton, Sr. has announced the closure of all Jackson County School facilities for Friday, January 12.

The closure is due to a projected time of winds in excess of 50 mph winds arriving in Jackson County on Friday afternoon, officals wrote in a news release.

“The safety of our students and employees is of the utmost importance,” Jackson County School District wrote.

For additional information contact Steve R. Benton, Superintendent of Schools, at 850-482-1200 extension 31225, or Doug Powell, Director of Safety extension 31249.