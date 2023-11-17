JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) – On Friday afternoon, The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision involving a Jackson County School Bus and an SUV.

There were 8 children on board the school bus. A child from the bus was transported to Jackson Hospital with minor injuries. No one else was injured, according to troopers.

Investigators said an unknown grey truck failed to yield making a left turn from Laramore Road onto State Road 73. The truck pulled out in front of both vehicles, causing the driver of the Chevrolet SUV and the school bus to break to avoid colliding with the unknown truck. The SUV driver swerved to the left to avoid a collision causing the front left of the SUV to strike the left side of the school bus, according to a press release.

The accident remains under investigation.