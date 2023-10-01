MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — In honor of the last day of mental health awareness month, the Jackson County community came together to bring awareness.

Jackson County non-profit ‘Britt Bratt Psych Facts and Hacks resources’ hosted a walk in remembrance for those who have lost their life to suicide…

“We just got done with the wall. I have all kinds of vendors and resources set up,” Barnes said. “Children home a home out of Panama City and chipley a lot of food vendors. There’s a lot going on out here for people to have but I’m also gaining community resources.”

Brittany Barnes is a mental health therapist at Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital in Marianna.

Her goal is to help make resources more available to those who need it.

“I think that just knowing that help is available and they don’t have to suffer in Silence and there are many resources, just a matter of just speaking up and speaking out about it,” Barnes said. “A lot of times people are so helpless they’re just a matter of just communicating with people that they don’t speak.”

One of the resources featured was the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office community outreach coordinator

The program is headed by Stephanie Culbreath who works with people suffering from addiction or mental health-related issues in contact with the resource.

“Just let them know there’s always hope for me as long as I haven’t given up,” Culbreath said. “There’s always hope there. There are resources to connect to .”

Officials also provided useful mental health tips for residents to different youth organizations such as the Jackson County NAACP Youth Council.

“There’s help available and its always good to have high mental health,”

Barnes said she wants people to know they’re not alone.

Click here for more information on “Britt Bratt Psych Facts and Hacks Resources” and to get in touch with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach call the non-emergency (850) 482 – 9624.