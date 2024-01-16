JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Monday, deputies arrested two men who fled a vehicle during an attempted traffic stop.

Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired registration on Highway 231. The vehicle turned on Alma Road and the driver and rear passenger occupant fled the scene.

The passenger Stephen Gay was on active felony probation for felony delinquent with a firearm and listed as a “violent felony offender”.

Deputies saw Gay fleeing the vehicle and instructed him to get on the ground when he was arrested. An unrestrained 5-year-old child and driver James Crooms were the two other occupants in the vehicle, according to a news release.

Crooms had an active warrant out for Habersham County, Georgia for violation of probation and active probation for resisting law enforcement without violence.

During a vehicle search, deputies located two small plastic bags with remnants of methamphetamine near the driver’s side door, deputies wrote.

During a K-9 investigation, a track was established leading deputies to Croom’s home where he was arrested.

Gay was charged with resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation.

Crooms was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, child abuse, resisting an officer without violence, possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, and fugitive from justice.