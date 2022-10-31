MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – A man found guilty of holding a teenager against her will while he sexually battered her will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to State Attorney Larry Basford.

A Jackson County jury found 45-year-old Thomas Leroy Davis, of Greenwood, guilty on Friday of Sexual Battery Upon a Child 12 years of Age or Older but Under 18 Years of Age and False Imprisonment.

Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register sentenced Davis to life without parole on the first charge. He sentenced Davis to five to years in prison on the second. The sentences will run concurrently.

Jackson County Chief Prosecutor Shalla Jefcoat called on witnesses who provided testimony and evidence that the defendant committed the offense against the victim inside of a home in April 2020. Testimony showed that someone heard the victim yelling for help and rushed to help her. The defendant fled. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office picked up Davis a short distance away.

According to the state attorney’s office, the jury took less than three hours to reach its guilty verdict. Basford’s office said Davis had four prior felony convictions and previously went to prison.