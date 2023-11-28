JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) – On Tuesday, a Jackson County man began his 40-year sentence after shooting and killing a man 2 years ago.

On November 17, 38-year-old Charles Edward Peterson, of Marianna was sentenced to 40 years in prison after entering an open plea in the second-degree murder of 33-year-old Quinton Beck.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Peterson shot Beck three times through the rearview passenger window of his vehicle.

The shooting occurred on December 31, 2021, in Malone.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the shooting, interviewed witnesses, and developed Peterson as a suspect. U.S. Marshall located and arrested Peterson in Illinois.

Peterson was upset about a fight he had with the victim about a week prior to the shooting and told witnesses he was going to kill the victim, Jackson County prosecutor said.

Peterson also told witnesses he was going to Beck’s location with a tan Glock 19x, officials said. Shell casings were a match from the shooting to a gun Peterson stole from a friend and dumped into the woods after the shooting.

Chief Jackson County prosecutor, Shalla Jefcoat sought sentencing under Florida’s enhanced 10-20 Life enhanced penalty statute.

Peterson will serve the first 25 years minimum/mandatory.