JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man from Grand Ridge has passed away from the injuries he received in an August car accident.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on August 29. The man, 28, reportedly drove off Inwood Road and hit a mailbox.

The vehicle rotated and ejected the driver. Reports said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Florida Highway Patrol said the man passed away at an area hospital from the sustained injuries over the weekend, over a month after the accident.