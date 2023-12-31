COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County resident got into a standoff with deputies earlier Sunday morning.

The suspect and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies exchanged gunfire which led to the gunman’s death.

Sunday, at approximately 10:45 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call notifying them of an armed individual.

Three deputies responded to the scene.

The suspect was wielding a firearm and it was reported that he shot at someone prior to the deputies’ arrival.

“Our communications center received a 911 call from a residence on Mimosa Lane, which is just outside of Cottondale. The caller stated that our suspect had fired shots at someone at the residence. So deputies were dispatched to the residence,” said Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield.

The man has been identified as 73-year-old Talmadge Bryant.

At the residence on Mimosa Lane, Bryant was requested by authorities to drop his weapon.

He did not comply.

“Deputies encountered an armed suspect outside of the resistance in the yard and several verbal orders were given to the suspect to relinquish the weapon and eventually the suspect pulled the weapon out of his pocket and pointed it at deputies,” Edenfield said.

Jackson County deputies and Bryant exchanged gunfire.

During the altercation, Bryant was shot and killed.

The deputies made it out unscathed.

“We’re grateful that no deputies were harmed. And our thoughts and prayers go out to the family involved and all those who were involved,” Edenfield said.

The three deputies who were involved in the standoff have been put on administrative leave per agency policy.

The case has been assigned to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

All three deputies will remain on leave until the case is resolved.