JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bascom man is in the Jackson County jail facing child sex charges.

Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators filed the charges against 45-year old Thomas Fields on Thursday.

Deputies claimed Fields’ wife initially contacted them and said she believed he was molesting a 14-year-old girl.

The girl allegedly said fields had fondled her on several occasions over the last six months.

Fields is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between the ages of 12-and-16.