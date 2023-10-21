JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday morning, Jackson County deputies arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to break into a home.

The suspect was identified as Danny Fred Syfrett. Deputies said they attempted to handcuff the suspect, but he fled the scene.

Authorities quickly established a perimeter to track Syfrett. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Tracking Unit arrived on the scene and within 15 minutes, the County K9 named ‘Linda’ located Syfrett between Felix Street and Austin Lane.

Syfrett was arrested and charged with violation of injunction, burglary, possession of burglary tools, assault, resisting an officer without violence, escape, and criminal mischief.