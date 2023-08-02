MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy has been named the law enforcement officer of the year for assisting another officer in a potentially deadly situation.

Sneads Police Sergeant Brett Preston was shot last year during a disturbance call.

Preston might not be alive today if it weren’t for the actions of investigator Colt Howell.

July 23rd, 2022 started out as a regular day for investigator Colt Howell. He was eating cereal with his kids when he received a dispatch for a disturbance call.

Howell decided to call Snead’s police sergeant Brett Preston to accompany him. When they arrived at the scene, things escalated quickly.

The suspect began firing at Preston and Howell. He shot Preston with a shotgun.

“Sergeant Preston left behind the cover, and then once he left out from behind the cover, the suspect was able to gain a lot of ground on him, and he was shot multiple times.”

Howell ran back to his patrol car and grabbed a shotgun,” said Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Colt Howell.

“By the time he was able to bring Sergeant Preston into sight, he saw the suspect standing over him. And with amazing calmness and all divine guidance, he threw his weapon up and he was able to neutralize the threat,” said Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield.

Howell was able to shoot the gun out of the 42-year-old suspect’s hands, then began administering first aid to Preston.

Once he stabilized Preston, Howell went back to the gunman.

“Deputy Howell turned his focus to the suspect and rendered first aid to the suspect who had just shot at him and Sergeant Preston. So that speaks volumes of who Colt Howell is,” said Edenfield.

Howell went back to Sergeant Preston to pray. The gunman died ultimately from his wounds.

For his actions, the Florida Sheriff’s Association named Howell Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

“To have one of our very own awarded the Florida law enforcement officer. Yea, it was an honor and a privilege, especially considering the fact that there are numerous law enforcement officers around the state of Florida who deserve the same award.so we’re just grateful, we’re humble and we say thank you,” said Edenfield.

Sergeant Preston is still recovering from his injuries.

Investigator Howell says he’s proud to be serving Jackson County.