JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida prison inmate in Jackson County plead guilty to stabbing and killing another inmate this week.

Victor Noel, 36, was sentenced to life in prison in 2014 on second-degree murder charges. Court Records state that Noel stabbed and killed inmate Ronald Ralph at the Apalachee Correctional Institution in Jackson County on September 1, 2019. The killing was captured on the prison’s security cameras.

The video showed that Ralph tried to flee from Noel and that he attempted to defend himself with a trash can lid. However, Noel stabbed Ralph in the upper torso with an “edged weapon” before corrections officers sprayed Noel with a chemical agent and subdued him.

Noel plead guilty to the killing this week and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.