MARIANNA. Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief Charlie Brunner has been doing a good job and people are recognizing him for it.

The Emerald Coast Healthcare Coalition awarded Chief Brunner the Rural County Response award. He identified the need for pediatric stretchers to accommodate infant and child patients.

Rural communities’ ambulances often travel to hospitals and care facilities in bigger cities, but many are not equipped with restraints suitable for small patients. Without them, those patients are more at risk in the event of a vehicle crash.

“That could pose a serious safety risk to the patient if we were involved in an accident,” said Chief Brunner. “There’s more drivers on the road. There’s a higher risk of being involved in an accident and an emergency vehicle. We wanted to make sure even our smallest patients were protected adequately.”

Jackson County Fire Rescue received a grant from the Emerald Coast Healthcare Coalition to secure pediatric restraints.