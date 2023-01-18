JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County teachers will soon see pay raises.

99% of the Jackson County Education Association ratified the new contract and school board members approved the deal on Tuesday.

Some of the highlights include a hike in the beginning teacher starting salary to just over $42,000. Teachers will receive salary increases ranging from almost $1,500 to almost $1,800 a year.

The money is coming from the state’s teacher salary increase allocation and other district funds. Teachers are also receiving an additional day of paid bereavement leave and some pay hikes for some specialized teaching positions.

The new contract is for the current school year.