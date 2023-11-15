MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County commissioners are moving forward with plans for a new convention center on the Old Dozier School for Boys property.

At the November 14 commission meeting, they awarded a contract to CGM Construction to build the facility.

The state gave the Dozier property to the county in 2019.

Leaders changed the name to Endeavor and have been transforming it ever since.

The Jackson County’s tourist development council pitched in $2.2 million to transform the old gymnasium into a convention center.

The state legislature also awarded a $1 million appropriation.

The center will accommodate up to 600 people.

“I’m most excited about another piece of endeavor being revitalized. Like I said, we have the next step at Endeavor Academy and the infrastructure, and the buildings gone that were an eyesore and so just excited to see another piece of that puzzle put into place,” said Jackson County Administrator Willanne Daniels.

Daniels says construction should begin in late December or early January.