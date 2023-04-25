JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Blue Springs is an extremely popular natural spring in the Panhandle area, and up until Tuesday’s meeting it was operated by Jackson County.

Coldwater Excursions will now be taking over the springs.

“Over the years spent a lot of dollars on upgrading the facility, improving the bathrooms, and improving the beaches and the headwall and the swimming platforms, we spent a lot of dollars upgrading that facility.,” Jackson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Paul Donofro said. “We think that this is going to be a more effective and efficient way of operating that facility, and it will actually turn loose of some of our manpower towards doing some other things.”

The new vendor will be in charge of all the activities for park visitors.

“That’s going to be anything from the concession stand, kite rentals, pavilion rentals, anything within the facility is going to be handled private, third party and with that, we’re going to actually be able to expand services and have a longer season,” Jackson County Deputy Administrator Rett Daniels said.

The current season is from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Coldwater Excursions could keep the springs open as late as October.

Daniels believes handing over responsibilities will attract even more tourists to Jackson County.

“They have more access to the facility, more competitive rates, and basically anything we can do to encourage and incentivize citizens, tourists, whatever to come out to Jackson County, to Jackson Blue Springs, that’s what we’re here to do,” Daniels said.

New operators will be responsible for paying for extra security during the three main holidays, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Memorial Day.

“The reason we do that, obviously, is because there’s more visitation more people within the park so it’s a little easier for the oversight for safety to have those deputies on site,” Daniels said. “Outside of that, crowds usually manageable personnel on site, supervisors that can take care of any issues.”

The county will still generate revenue off of Blue Springs. Commissioners approved the contract with a negotiation of the county being paid every quarter.

The contract will be in effect for the next three years. It includes a termination clause in case something does not work out with the agreement between the county and vendor.