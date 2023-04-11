JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County residents are going to see a spike in their utility rates.

On Tuesday morning, Jackson County commissioners approved a resolution that raises the monthly residential water and sewer rates from $9 to $15.

The monthly commercial base rates will more than double from $29 to $60 and rates will increase for both sets of customers by a dollar a year for the next two years.

The cost of using 1,000 gallons of water will also rise 25% over the next three years.

Jackson County Commissioner Paul Donofro Jr. said there are a few reasons for increasing the rates.

He said mainly, the county has been losing money operating both the water and the wastewater systems since they were developed, which is not sustainable.

“Number one, I think all of the commissioners are interested in seeing the utility division of Jackson County be what we call enterprise and that is not continuing to lose money on the operation of the water and wastewater utility. In order to do that, the rates have to go up,” Donofro said.

The last rate increase was in 2017.

Donofro said the county is also planning to apply for a loan through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, to expand the county’s water systems.

To get that loan, they claim they needed to raise utility rates.