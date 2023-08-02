PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County taxpayers can expect to see an increase in their property taxes. County commissioners voted to hike the millage rate by a full point during today’s budget hearing.

The rate will go from 7.4 mills to 8.4 mills.

Commission chair Paul Donofro says the county’s expenses are far above the amount of revenues.

He says he’s hoping the county can get the budget under control enough to lower the millage rate in the future.

“The cost of providing services to Jackson County has continued to go up on the revenue that we’re bringing in, although it has gone up some because of increased property values the amount of revenue increases are not keeping up with the cost of doing services in Jackson County and that gap is continued to grow over the last two or three years,” said County Commission Charmain Paul Donofro.

Donofro expects the commission will adopt the new budget in Sept.

It goes into effect on Oct. 1.

The next public budget hearing will take place on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m.