MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County residents face a long road to recovery after tornadoes devastated much of the area.

The humming of generators and beeping of trucks cleaning up debris filled the air at Spring Chase Lane in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon. This is just one of many neighborhoods severely impacted by Tuesday’s tornadoes.

“There is a lot of utility restoration going on in different neighborhoods as well as state roads,” Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief Charlie Brunner said. “Please avoid the affected roads to allow our recovery crews, fire rescue, law enforcement members, power and utility companies, and linemen debris cleaners to work safely.”

County officials updated the public on how they’re executing relief efforts Wednesday afternoon.

“Our teams, along with the National Weather Service and the Florida Department of Emergency Management, are conducting thorough damage assessments, which we expect to complete by Thursday,” Brunner said. “This will give us a clearer picture of the impact by Friday.”

Officials say power companies have been working night and day to restore electricity to residents. Despite their best efforts, thousands are still living in the dark.

“We have a few thousand people still without power and some of those are elderly,” Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said. “We’ve had people out checking on those to make sure they’re okay, make sure if there’s a need that we can we can help fill it.”

Even in the midst of destruction and devastation, community leaders are trying to keep morale high.

“In times like these, our communities’ unity, our collective strength becomes our greatest asset,” Board of County Commissioners Chairman Paul Donofro said. “In the face of adversity. The strength and resilience of our community always moves to the very forefront.”

Officials say 11 people were injured during the storm, 2 of which are in critical condition. Luckily, no fatalities were reported.