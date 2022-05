JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Grand Ridge man is seriously injured after a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said the man was driving a pickup truck on County Road 69A when he began to swerve onto both sides of the road.

According to FHP, the driver over-corrected the steering wheel multiple times before flipping over.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt, FHP said.

We will report any new information as it becomes available.