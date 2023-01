JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Jackson County man is facing several sexual abuse related charges.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, James Carswell is accused of molesting the victim over a three-year period. The victim told investigators the incidents started happening when she was 10 years old, and most recently occurred in December of 2022.

Authorities said Carswell denied the allegations.

He was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail.