Jackson Co. father sues popular Marianna restaurant after his wife dies

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County father of two young children is suing Beef O’Brady’s in Marianna, claiming employees are responsible for his wife’s death.

Monday marked day one of the civil trial.

On July 6, 2019, 30-year-old Miseal Gonzalez went to Beef O’Brady’s in Marianna. Surveillance video shows Gonzalez drinking more than the equivalent of 10 drinks over about a two-and-a-half-hour period.

The defense insists Gonzalez had help drinking some of the alcohol. Many of the drinks were not on his receipt.

“But the video shows it. It shows that he drank one, two, three, four, five, six, seven then the bartender set him up again,” wrongful death lawyer Perry Young said.

Perry said the bartender and manager working that night claimed Gonzalez showed no signs of intoxication.

When an employee asked Gonzalez if he was okay, he allegedly said he was walking to a nearby hotel.

“The evidence will show that Beef O’Brady’s did not know anything about Mr. Gonzalez’s history with alcohol,” defense attorney Austin Moretz said.

The defense is trying to convince jurors that employees had no idea Gonzalez was a habitual drunk.

But the plaintiff said a waitress observed Gonzalez almost run into the building that night while trying to leave.

She allegedly told her manager who then decided to let Gonzalez go anyway.

At approximately 11:18 p.m. Gonzalez hit another vehicle head-on. Victoria Christene Blighton was the passenger in that other car.

Gonzales, Blighton, and the second driver were all killed.

Monday afternoon the jury only saw a portion of the restaurant’s surveillance video. They’ll see more on Tuesday morning.