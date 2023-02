JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Interstate 10 is down to one open lane for traffic after an accident involving an RV, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, the RV was traveling eastbound and rolled into the Chipola River.

FHP has confirmed one fatality so far. JCSO said to avoid I-10 exits in Marianna if possible.

We will update this story if more information is released.