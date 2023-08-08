JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A traffic crash shut down one of the main county roads in eastern Jackson County Tuesday.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. this morning on County Road 286 about a mile south of Sneads, just south of Interstate 10, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers wrote that a 47-year-old Ashford, Alabama man was driving a fuel truck south on 286 when he crossed over the center line. The truck ran off the northbound shoulder of the road, into a ditch, hit several trees, then flipped over.

The driver suffered only minor injuries, troopers said. But the truck was destroyed. It spilled about 400-gallons of fuel in the area.

Authorities shut traffic down to one lane while clean-up crews handled the fuel spill. The crash is still under investigation.