COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) – Every October, a family farm in Cottondale becomes a “Field of Screams.”

The haunted corn maze is now open to those who dare, every Friday and Saturday night for the rest of the month.

Tickets are $15 and can only be purchased at the door with cash only.

This is Mosier’s Farm’s 14th year hosting the haunted attraction.

Each year they bring people back by making the maze different.

“They enjoy that it’s different. Each time they come the trails are different,” said Mosier’s Farm Owner Walter Mosier. “You’re not coming to the same thing over and over every year. So you are coming to a corn maze, that’s the same. The fire is the same. But the trails are different, characters are different, and we try to change it up.”

All ages are welcome to attend.

It is recommended to wear closed-toe shoes.

If you are looking to skip the line, you can purchase fast pass tickets for $30, but again, only with cash.