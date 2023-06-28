JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are in critical condition following a car accident in Marianna, troopers said Tuesday.

According to a news release by the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 11:53 a.m. on Highway 90, just east of Poplar Springs Road.

An 83-year-old Marianna man driving an SUV was traveling east on Highway 90.

Troopers state he sped up to pass another vehicle when he tried to return to the eastbound lane. He veered off the roadway into the southbound shoulder.

When the driver attempted to return to the roadway, he overcorrected and the vehicle began to rotate across into the north shoulder. The SUV collided with a culvert and overturned multiple times.

Both the driver and his passenger, a 58-year-old Marianna woman, sustained critical injuries and were transported to the hospital by helicopter.