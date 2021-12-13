FHP still searching for suspect in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is still on the search for a driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in October.

FHP said a 45-year-old Hispanic man was struck by an SUV on October 8 in Malone, and later passed away at a hospital in Dothan, Ala.

The vehicle reportedly fled the scene.

FHP said a suspect vehicle, a black 2021 Nissan Rogue, was spotted in Dothan on Monday, but no driver has been identified.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact FHP or Crime Stoppers.