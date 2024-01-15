JACKSON COUNTY, FL. (WMBB) —Jackson County residents gathered in downtown Marianna to celebrate MLK Day with a parade and worship service.

This has been an annual tradition for several years.

Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. has been an inspiration for many people and organizations who hope to continue his advocacy for civil rights and equality.

The NAACP’s Jackson County branch hosted and celebrated MLK Day with a parade and a sermon.

Cars, floats, and marching bands lined up at Madison Street Park before departing at 9 a.m.

“We’re here because of a civil rights activist, a pastor, a momentum starter, a trailblazer. We’re here to celebrate his legacy, his life, what he stood for,” said NAACP Jackson County branch President Adrian Abner.

The theme of this year’s parade was ‘A Journey to Equality’.

In 2022 the experience was held online due to COVID-19.

For 2023, organizers say participation was quite minimal compared to this year.

Many were surprised with the turnout even with many people still trying to get back up on their feet following the tornados.

“We doubled in numbers this year for our parade participation. So, it is growing. And we continue to look forward to the growth. And next year we want it to be even bigger,” said Parade Coordinator Pastor Deron Johnson.

Pastor Johnson says he feels honored to be part of this event and he feels that many others can say the same.

“The turnout on today and with all of the support people were here at 7:00 this morning, the lineup starts at eight, but they were here at 7:00. So that showed me that people wanted to be a part of and they showed the love for the parade and what it means to everyone,” Johnson said.

Coordinators of the event want to use MLK Day as an opportunity to teach the next generation about the history of the civil rights movement.

“We are here to remember the sacrifice. He sacrificed it all so that we have a right to civil rights, civil freedom, and civil liberties. And that’s what really matters the most,” Abner said.

After the nearly mile-long parade route, dozens of people gathered at the St. Luke Mission Baptist church located on Orange Street.

At the church, a worship service was led by bishop Sylvester Robinson spreading the message of hope and remembering the late Dr. King.

“It’s not a day off, it’s a day on. So, we’re excited. We’re so excited and smiling and happy. And i know heaven is rejoicing,” Abner said.

The NAACP Jackson County branch president Adrian Abner says they are always in need of more members to help carry on the operation.