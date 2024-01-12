MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County officials fear they’re going to have to use a decent chunk of their 2024 budget to pay for debris disposal.

Piles of debris line the streets as residents continue cleaning up from Tuesday’s tornadoes. County officials met to discuss how they’re going to dispose of the debris.

“We’re looking at the fact that we want to get this debris removed as quickly as possible, giving relief to our residents that were impacted by the storm, but we also know that there’s going to be a cost to the county,” Jackson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Paul Donofro said.

Officials plan on utilizing multiple resources to get the job done.

“It may end up being a hybrid approach using both a private contractor and possibly some county resources to get this done as quickly as possible, but also as economically as possible”, Donofro said.

Unlike Hurricane Michael, the federal government didn’t declare a state of emergency. This means funding for the estimated $2 million clean-up job is coming out of the county’s pocket.

“We’ve got contingencies built into the budget, and we do not have enough dollars to handle the entire cost,” said Donofro. “We’ll probably have to look at this year’s most recently passed budget to possibly make some cuts in that budget, potentially maybe cut back on some of the capital purchase items in order to handle that.”

County officials say they’re going to request funding from the state, but it’s not guaranteed they’ll be reimbursed.

“We are going to seek some special legislative appropriation from the state to potentially reimburse us,” Donofro said. “We’re working with our legislative delegation, Senator Jay Trumble and Representative Shane Abbott, to see if we can secure some sort of state funding to help reimburse for the costs.”

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will meet again Tuesday to make a final decision on how to proceed with clean-up efforts.