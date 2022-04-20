CYPRESS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Cypress community has been waiting a long time to get their beloved park back.

“Throughout the years we’ve used this park for multiple family events: birthday parties, family reunions, wedding showers, and baby showers,” Long-time Cypress Resident Melanie Alexander said. We have so many fun memories at this park and for it to have been destroyed and now coming back together is very exciting for our community.”

The Alexanders said they’ve had to travel far for their celebrations since Hurricane Michael.

They can hardly wait to see the Cypress Park project progress.

“We’re trying to incentivize more day-use,” Rett Daniels, Jackson County Board of County Commissioners Public Works Director said. “So we want to put in a playground, we’re going to develop a short trail system. Maybe put in some little workout features.”

Daniels said they also want to install picnic pavilions, an outdoor restroom, and maybe even a basketball court.

He estimated the cost to be around $100,000-200,000 when all said and done.

So far, they’ve been able to repair the main facility on the property.

Daniels said they recently opened it back up for rent.

The Alexanders said they’ve already noticed more people attending the park and hosting celebrations.

But they’re even more thrilled for what’s to come.

“We’ve been asking for a walking trail for a while because so many parks have that and it would get people out moving, healthier, you know more steps,” Alexander said. “I’m a nurse practitioner so I’m very very excited about that.”

Public Works officials said they’ll be making these improvements over the next two years.

If you’d like to book an event at the park, you can call the Public Works phone number (850) 482-4129.