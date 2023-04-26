JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Although it closed in 2011, it wasn’t until 2019 that Jackson County gained ownership of the Dozier School for Boys buildings and land.

For the last 4-years, county officials have been envisioning the changes they hope will revitalize Marianna’s west side.

These latest plans include a museum in the old Dozier cafeteria.

“Important to be able to take the history that we have there and be able to tell that history in a way that really sheds light on everything that has taken place out at Dozier but really, everything that has happened within Jackson County, really sharing the history of the county, both good and bad, and how we can be able to use what we’ve learned from that to look forward to our future endeavors,” Jackson County Tourism Development Executive Director Kelsi Williams said.

The Endeavor Property will also be home to Jackson County’s first and only convention center.

“It’ll be a multi-use facility so it will be open for various events if people want to rent it out for, let’s say, if they want to host a local prom or let’s say that we’re going to have a small conference come in and a real estate company wants to host a conference, they can be able to utilize that space to host, I think it hosts up to 600 people,” Williams said.

County staff is working on the center’s design. Construction could begin as early as next month. Officials said they plan to repurpose a lot of the campus’ other buildings in the future.

“Whether that be for the ‘Next Step at Endeavor Academy’ for some of their participants that they are looking to have housing for or maybe for various restaurant and retail spaces, we’re looking to make sure that that really becomes a space for our community to be poured back into,” Williams said.

Right now the county is looking for 9 people to serve on the Endeavor Museum Advisory Committee.

The county is using grant money and bed tax revenues to fund Endeavor projects.