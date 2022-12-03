MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Several community members came to support their local vendors and students apart of FFA in their schools at the Citizen’s Lodge in Marianna.

The craft show supported local companies and helped fund FFA trips and conventions.

The vendors pay $60 to Chipola FFA Federation. The money is then dispersed to various FFA Chapters that volunteered to help with the ‘Merry Market.’

Sneads high school FFA treasure Ashbi Alexander had the idea for this fundraiser and set it up each year.

Alexander said it has been exciting seeing her idea turn into something unexpected.

“It’s amazing because at first, the first every year, I thought we were just going to have it outside of our ag shop,” said Alexander.”Then we came to the Citizens Lodge, and we could do it here. “To see it come to such a big scale is amazing because I feel like, you know, it’s such an amazing time of the year for everyone to come together and enjoy each other.”

This year 43 local vendors participated in ‘Merry Market.’