JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 62-year-old Chipley man was killed after he got out of his vehicle and was run over by his truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was headed north on Pittman Hill Road and shortly after passing through the intersection of McCormick Road he “may have attempted to place the vehicle in park and cut the ignition off,” troopers wrote.

They added that a witness saw the man jump out of his Ford F-250 and grab his knee with both hands in some type of medical emergency. However, the vehicle was not locked in place and the rear portion of the truck and trailer ran over the driver, troopers wrote.

The case remains under investigation.