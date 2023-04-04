MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A southern favorite will open a new location in the Marianna community for the first time.

Grace Dampier, the owner, and operator of Chick-fil-A Marianna, and approximately 125 full and part-time employees will be responsible for serving the community every day except Sunday.

Dampier began her career as a teenager and recently celebrated her 17th anniversary with the company. Her family has a history of operating several chains of their own and Dampier is excited to continue the tradition.

“My life’s mission statement is one that my grandfather taught me and that is to ‘show love, love shows,’” said Dampier. “I look forward to creating an environment of love and care for our Team Members, guests, and the Marianna community every day. I want my restaurant to be a place where everyone belongs and is cared for deeply.”

In celebration of this opening, Chick-fil-A Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. These funds will be distributed to partners in the Marianna area to aid in the fight against hunger. The company is also recognizing 100 local heroes in the Marianna area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Dampier’s restaurant also plans to participate in Chick-fil-A’s Shared Table, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens and shelters in need.

The restaurant’s location is at 4930 Oakdale Blvd., will be open for dine-in, drive-thru, and carry-out, and will begin serving customers on Thursday, April 13.