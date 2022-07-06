MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chick-fil-A is coming to Marianna.

The restaurant will be built on Highway 71 South near the interstate, according to News 13’s media partner The Jackson County Times.

“Today, a General Development Order was submitted to the Jackson County Board of County Commission Community Development Department to establish a Chick-Fil-A location on Hwy 71 South. County employees will begin reviewing the plans and the General Development Order will be sent to the Planning Commission and the Board of County Commission for final approval,” The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce wrote in a statement. “Contractors are hopeful to break ground on a standalone location at the former Malloy Glad Farms by early Fall on property that is slated to be purchased by Lisciotti Development later this summer.”

They added that the restaurant should open by 2022 to early 2023 depending on the availability of supplies and the weather.

“We are looking forward to having Chick-Fil-A in our community to serve their great food and equally good service! Jackson County and surrounding counties will enjoy patronizing this establishment on a regular basis.” said Jackson County BOCC Chairman Jim Peacock.

The Chamber added that the project is expected to create around 30 full-time equivalent jobs with approximately $65,000 a year in sales tax paid to the County.

“Our community has long waited for this opportunity! It is with whole-hearted enthusiasm and our pleasure to welcome Chick-Fil-A to our home,” said County Administrator Wilanne Daniels.

Jackson County district four commissioner Eric Hill joined the chorus of people welcoming the franchise.

“We have worked behind the scenes to make sure every detail was worked out to the satisfaction of Chick-Fil-A. As commissioners, we hear many requests, but I can honestly say, the request for a Chick-Fil-A has topped them all so I am extremely glad it is now official,” he said. “Hopefully, we can have some chicken nuggets to ring in the new year.”