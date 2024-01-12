MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Career Source Chipola is partnering with Florida Commerce to help Jackson County businesses destroyed by Tuesday’s tornadoes.

Florida Commerce will educate employers and staff about the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. The program provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses impacted by the storm. This will help expedite their recovery process.

Career Source employees will also help customers file for unemployment, file insurance claims, and search for jobs. They just want to help lighten customers’ burdens.

“We all work together to try to help our community because we love what we do here with Career Source Chipola,” Career Source Chipola Program and Center Director Debby Wood said. “We are so appreciative of the partnership with Florida Commerce coming in to offer everything that they can offer to help the businesses and the community as well.”

Florida Commerce will be set up in the Career Source Chipola parking lot this Saturday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chipola Career Source is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.