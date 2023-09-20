MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Perry and Young Firm cut the ribbon on its brand new office in Marianna Wednesday evening.

Several hundred of Jackson County’s business and community leaders turned out for the grand opening to show their support.

“We’re growing and we’re expanding. Part of our expansion was into our Jackson County roots, our home market here, and being able to serve more people,” said Attorney Chris Young.

Attorneys Larry Perry and Chris Young established the personal injury law firm in 2008. The firm has 4 locations across the Panhandle in Tallahassee, Panama City, Panama City Beach, and Marianna. While the firm has had an office in Marianna for 10 years, they hope this new location is more convenient for the community.

“This office became available earlier this year, giving us more visibility, easier parking, and an opportunity for clients to really see that we are here,” said Attorney Larry Perry. “We were in the downtown section, which was convenient to the courthouse. Easy for us to try cases, but difficult for people to find us to get into our office.”

As the firm continues to grow, Perry and Young hope to open more offices in the future and reach many more communities.

“The Lord has blessed us tremendously to open up many offices across the Panhandle, and we hope we’re here for many years to come, decades to come,” said Young. “As we expand into new markets, we want to make sure that we maintain who we are as individuals and our Jackson County roots.”