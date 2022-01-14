UPDATE: Body found in Jackson County, authorities located two persons of interest

UPDATE (1/14/22 9:26 a.m. CST) — According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, all persons of interest have been located.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found Thursday evening in Marianna.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about the incident around 5 p.m. Deputies said they found the body at a home on Skyview Road, and they suspect foul play.

While investigating, sheriff’s officials said two persons of interest were developed. They are asking for the public’s help locating Gabriel DeWayne Clemons and Ramaryia Fayonna Latece Keys for questioning.

The sheriff’s office also said that not all persons of interest are suspects of a crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (850)-482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at (850)-526-5000.