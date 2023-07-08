JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, Marianna police officers arrested Brandi Burdette in connection to Operation Agua Azul.

Burdette was seen walking towards Preacher Street in Marianna at around 6:30 pm on Friday evening. Deputies knew Burdette had a federal warrant for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Burdette was arrested and is currently being held on her federal warrant. She will also be charged federally.

The arrest comes as Jackson County continues Operation Agua Azul, a long-term investigation surrounding drug trafficking in the Panhandle and parts of Alabama.

In a Facebook post from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they said, “Sheriff Edenfield will not tolerate drug trafficking in Jackson County, and he will continue going after those who bring drugs into our community. Operation Agua Azul is still ongoing, and our office will continue fighting against these traffickers.”