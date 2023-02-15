ALFORD, Fla. (WMBB) — The town of Alford almost closed its doors after Hurricane Michael, because so many houses were on septic tanks.

“We were losing houses on a daily basis that people could not get the permitting to put their septic systems back in,” Mayor George Gay said. “The houses that were destroyed couldn’t get permitting to put a system in where they could put a new house back in and that becomes a problem.”

Four years later, and city officials are seeing more problems from the septic tanks.

“With those septic systems failing, they’re contaminating, as you would know, they’re putting nitrates in the ground by getting off septic systems we get rid of the nitrates,” Gay said. “We don’t have nitrates in the ground. Makes ecologically much much better system.”

Hopefully, they won’t be a problem much longer.

Alford just received another $3.7 million in grant money to convert those septic tank homes to a sewer system.

The sewer system belongs to the city of Marianna. Alford has a total of almost $30 million to do the job.

“It’s actually going to impact the whole town,” Gay said. “Towns about one square mile about 500 residents, about 360 water customers plus your commercial district, the commercial district consists of about 20 businesses.”

This multi-phase project will begin with the first phase from Marianna to Alford. Construction will begin in the commercial district, then the west and east sides of town.

“We’ve bid out some portions of it, and we’ve got some more that’ll probably come up by, I’m thinking summertime, some of the bigger portions will start going out for bid,” Gay said.

Mayor George Gay’s goal is to be debt free when the project is complete.

The entire project will take up to four years.