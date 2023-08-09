MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A 59-year-old woman from Ashford, Ala. was killed in a wreck in Jackson County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman was driving a truck south on State Road 273 when she crossed the centerline and collided with a sedan being driven by a 57-year-old woman from Chipley. The sedan rotated away and the truck continued forward until it collided head-on with a third vehicle. The third vehicle, a truck, was being driven by a 49-year-old Chipley woman with a passenger, a 6-year-old girl.

Troopers said the Ashford woman was killed in the crash. The driver of the sedan suffered serious injuries. The 49-year-old Chipley woman and her passenger both suffered critical injuries.

The crash is under investigation.