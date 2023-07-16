JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday evening, an altercation at Three Rivers Apartment escalated as a young boy was shot in Marianna.

Marianna Police responded to reports of a victim suffering a gunshot wound at 7:30 pm Saturday night.

After supplying aid and securing the scene, they discovered the incident occurred after an altercation between the victim and the perpetrator.

The perpetrator, seventeen-year-old Ki’von Clemons, shot the victim with a handgun, according to a Jackson County press release.

The victim was transported to Jackson Hospital after the incident for treatment. Clemons is being charged for attempted felony murder.