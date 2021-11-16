Jackson County tutor expresses school resource concerns

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A tutor shared her concern about a lack of school resources at Tuesday night’s Jackson County school board meeting.

Kerri Eaton is a math teacher for Florida Virtual School. She also tutors students across Jackson County.

She said she’s noticed an increase in remedial reading students in the 11th and 12th grades.

“And the high percentage of remedial reading students that we have says that we are being reactive as a county instead of proactive,” Eaton said.

Right now, Florida students are required to pass the standardized Florida State Assessment test and their EOC exams to graduate.

Eaton claims 80 to 100 upperclassmen still haven’t passed one of those, and it’s a growing problem every year.

“I just think that there’s a lack of resources, a lack of curriculum and these kids are scrambling to be able to even graduate. When we really should be encouraging them to do something greater than just getting by,” Eaton said.

Students can take untimed ACT or SAT tests to make up for those failing scores, but those untimed tests don’t count for college admissions.

Board members said they are going to look into Eaton’s claims.

“Our staff is not going to allow a kid to miss an obligation. They want our kids to move on,” School Board Member Chris Johnson said. “They want our kids to get scholarships, they want our kids to excel and so I don’t think any school has intentionally looked over an issue. Then again, this might be an individual case, and so we’ll follow up on it.”

Eaton said teacher training would help resolve the issue.

She believes there should be an emphasis on grammar and using the entire class period for instruction.

Eaton said parents need to be more involved.

She said she encourages them to start the school year on a positive note and to not wait for bad grades to say something.