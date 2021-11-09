Jackson County tourism experiencing a fifth-straight record year

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a Category 5 hurricane and a pandemic, people might assume local tourism would have suffered.

But that’s not the case in Jackson County where tourism is flourishing.

During Tuesday’s Jackson County commission meeting, Tourist Development Council officials reported they are experiencing their fifth-straight record year.

They welcomed 1.2 mil. visitors in 2019.

And the county is on track to beat that number in 2021.

Bed taxes are currently 90% above last year’s collections and there are still two months left in the year.

Jackson County’s Tourist Development Council Executive Director Christy Andreasen has an idea why tourism has been doing so well.

“People are looking for more off-the-beaten-path things to do and Jackson County truly has that,” Andreasen said. “We created an agritourism trail in 2018, That has been a huge success. We’ve got about 45 farms right now that people can go to and visit throughout the year. That includes U-Picks, places that you can do tours, places that you know, farm-to-table kinds of things.”

Jackson County’s historical and culture-based tourism and eco-tourism also draw a lot of visitors.

TDC officials are planning to use the bed tax revenues to improve and enhance some of the existing attractions.