Jackson County to reconvene Thursday for second-degree murder trial

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–A jury convened in Jackson County on Wednesday for day three of Laveashia Milton’s trial, the woman was charged with the murder of her girlfriend in August 2018.

25-year-old Laveashia Milton was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm. She allegedly got into an argument with her girlfriend and shot her with a hand gun, killing her.

On the night of incident, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Diana lane. When deputies arrived they found 28-year-old, Leilani Valle, deceased inside a residence.

Milton later turned herself in.

According to court documents and testimony given on Wednesday, Milton waived her Miranda rights the night of the incident and admitted to investigators she shot her girlfriend.

“She stated that she and her girlfriend, which would be the victim had been arguing with, she tried to leave, she said the victim pursued her, and she shot her,” said Jeff Snell, who was an investigator with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at the time.

In court, Milton claimed it was out of self defense and that she feared Valle was going to hurt her. She said her girlfriend had a history of abusing her but she never reported it for fear of losing her job.

“Did you do it with hatred towards Leilani?” asked the Defendant’s attorney, Waylon Graham in court.

“No,” replied Milton.

“Did you do it with spite toward Leilani or angry intent?” Graham asked.

“No,” said Milton, “I was just trying to stop her from hurting me.”

The jury will meet again Thursday at 8:30 a.m. to hear closing arguments. Then they will deliberate to reach a verdict.