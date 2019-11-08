Jackson County Times celebrates grand re-opening

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–An exciting day for our News 13 media partners in Jackson County. The Jackson County Times celebrated its grand re-opening with a ribbon-cutting Thursday.



The newspaper publication, located in Marianna, suffered severe damage from Hurricane Michael. But that didn’t stop them from keeping the community informed. The entire team worked tirelessly to keep their readers updated even while they too were recovering.



Local officials and community members gathered this evening to celebrate their progress and their newly renovated office.



“It’s been a long hard journey since October and it’s actually been a year since we were able to get back to where we were and we only missed one publication and that was because of lack of utilities but we are back now at full speed,” said Woodrow Hatcher, Publisher for the Jackson County Times.



The Times has long been a highly respected publication, getting the news out fast and accurately.



Those working for the newspaper say they’re excited to continue to provide coverage for their community.

News 13 is thankful to work so closely with the Times. For more information on the Jackson County Times, visit www.jacksoncountytimes.net .