Jackson County Supervisor of Elections office admires their improved workspace

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — “We really wanted to freshen it up and make it nicer for our voters here in Jackson County and for us that work here as well,” said Carol Dunaway, Supervisor of Elections.

Dunaway took office in January and said she wasted no time with upgrades.

“We started probably in February, started painting, and we finished up last month,” said Dunaway.

She said “we” because to save money, the staff of the elections office painted the entire place themselves.

“It was a little dated. We had most of, what you see like behind me, was a dark, dark paneling, so it made it a little bit darker in here so we went with a lighter color throughout to lighten it up to make it a brighter place to be,” said Dunaway.

Dunaway said she was hesitant at first to ask for the $117,000 Election Security grant…but now she’s glad she did.

The money went towards extending the lobby, filling the cracks in the sidewalk, adding an ADA compliant front door, painting the entire inside, improving organization, and putting up a couple more signs outside so people don’t miss it.

Employees said that the new renovations made it way easier to work with a lot more space and less clutter.

“It makes the atmosphere more smooth, the environment is not so closed. You feel open and free and you’re able to do your job in a, you know, good, pleasant environment,” said Vickie Godwin, Chief Deputy of Voter Services.

Renovations will continue next week when a security system will be installed.